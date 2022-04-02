Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

Also Read | Academy Accepts Will Smith's Resignation, President Says Disciplinary Proceedings Against Him To Continue.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

Also Read | Michael Fassbender Birthday: 5 Best Moments of the Actor as Magneto From the X-Men Films!.

On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)