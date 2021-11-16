After 11 years of courtship, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh. The couple shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media handles and shared the good news to the world. The couple opted for Sabyasachi’s design for their special day and indeed looked stunning together as bride and groom. But what makes the bride’s outfit even special is the Bengali verse inscribed in her embroidered veil. You'll notice the Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi is at the border of the veil. Loosely translated it means, ‘I surrender my entire love and affection to you’. Don’t miss the beautiful Bengali verse mentioned in Sabyasachi’s caption!

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao

