Netflix India just dropped a surprise for fans by sharing a picture of Rajkummar Rao holding a robotic toy. FYI, it was earlier reported that Rao along with Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi will be seen in the streaming giant's project Monica, O My Darling. And well, if you see the celebs tagged on the post, the speculations seem real. Yay!!!

Check It Out:

