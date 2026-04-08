Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): On Wednesday, actor Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in the city for the dubbing session of her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a candid selfie while dubbing for the film.

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She added a playful twist to her post with the caption: "Jab 'woh' do ho jaaye.. tab asli story shuru hoti hai" along with "Coming soooon".

Featuring Ayushmann Khuranna, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra.

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The upcoming film, titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date. The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)

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