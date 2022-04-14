Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): As the much-anticipated wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is about to commence today, the bride's family, including parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, were snapped leaving for the celebration from their Juhu residence.

The entire team bride was seen leaving their home to reach Ranbir's Bandra residence, Vastu, where the nuptials are set to take place on Thursday.

While Mahesh was seen dressed in a traditional white-coloured kurta pyjama, Pooja looked radiant in an ethnic salwar suit paired with gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, Soni was seen all decked up in a pink and green saree. Shaheen too looked gorgeous in a pink outfit.

On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and Mehendi ceremony were conducted. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji graced the occasion with their presence.

The details about the wedding date were confirmed yesterday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony. (ANI)

