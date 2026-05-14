Trump Mobile T1 Phone Shipping Starts This Week for Pre-Order Customers After Months of Delays

After nearly a year of repeated delays, changing timelines, and mounting customer frustration, Trump Mobile has officially announced that its gold-colored T1 smartphone is finally entering the shipping phase. The company, backed by President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, confirmed the news through its official Instagram and Facebook accounts this week.

When Will T1 Phone Orders Ship?

Trump Mobile made the announcement with considerable fanfare online. "The T1 Phone has arrived!!" the company posted. "Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!!" The company confirmed that orders will be fulfilled in the sequence in which preorders were placed, though no exact delivery dates have been shared. Trump Mobile T1 Phone Delayed Again? MAGA Supporters Demand Updates After Paying USD 100 Deposits for Trump Jr’s New Smartphone.

Trump T1 Phone Finally Ready to Ship After Months of Delays?

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

Why Was the Trump T1 Phone Delayed?

The T1 Phone first went on preorder in June 2025 with an expected August 2025 launch. That deadline passed without a release. In the months that followed, the company repeatedly delayed shipments without clear explanation. Manufacturing concerns added to the confusion after Trump Mobile quietly removed claims that the phone was "proudly designed and built in the United States," replacing the language with "designed with American values in mind" and "shaped by American innovation." Trump T1 Phone Launch Delayed Again; Donald Trump’s USD 499 Gold-Coloured Smartphone Postponed Amid US Government Shutdown and Production Challenges.

Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien acknowledged the delays, telling USA Today that the additional time helped the company create "an amazing product."

What Are the T1 Phone Specifications and Price?

The T1 Phone runs on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch touchscreen display, a 50-megapixel main camera, a fingerprint sensor, and a quick-charge battery system. The device carries distinctive gold-colored branding with an American flag and Trump Mobile logo on the back panel. It is currently listed at a promotional price of USD 499.

Who Can Still Pre-Order or Get a Refund?

Trump Mobile began accepting preorders in June 2025 with a refundable USD 100 deposit. Reports suggest hundreds of thousands of customers registered interest. The company has confirmed that customers who no longer wish to wait can still request full refunds through the official website.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).