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Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially signed South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The announcement comes at a critical juncture for the franchise as they intensify their push for a playoff spot with only three matches remaining in the league stage. Jamie Overton Injury Update: CSK All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2026.

CSK Rope In Dian Forrester

Official Announcement Powering up the pride from 🇿🇦 Welcome aboard, Dian Forrester! 💛 Note: Dian Forrester joins the squad in place of Jamie Overton.#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/cHYsZbMIUo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 14, 2026

Overton, the England international, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament following a significant right thigh injury. The 32-year-old has already returned to the United Kingdom for further medical assessment and management.

Overton’s departure is a notable blow to the Super Kings’ squad depth. Known for his express pace and lower-order hitting, Overton provided a balance that the team relied upon during their mid-season resurgence. In his absence, CSK has turned to the 25-year-old Forrester, who has been in exceptional form over the past year. The South African made his international debut in March 2026 and has quickly gained a reputation as a high-impact 'three-dimensional' player.

Who is Dian Forrester?

Dian Forrester is a versatile left-handed batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler. He rose to prominence during the SA20 2026 season with Joburg Super Kings, where his ability to bowl difficult overs at the death and clear the ropes in the final overs caught the eye of global scouts. Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario if PBKS vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain in Dharamshala.

Forrester’s recent international debut against New Zealand further cemented his status as a rising star in the T20 circuit. His inclusion is seen as a 'like-for-like' replacement for Overton, maintaining the all-round balance required in the playing XI. Prior to the IPL call-up, Forrester had also secured a contract with Kent for the upcoming T20 Blast in England.

Interestingly, Forrester was a breakout star during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, where he represented the Rawalpindi Pindiz. The Proteas all-rounder scored 132 runs at a strike-rate of 171.43, while picking 2 wickets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ChennaiIPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).