Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping to White House for September 24 Visit Following High-Stakes Beijing Summit

President Donald Trump has formally invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a state visit on September 24, according to reports from the Associated Press. The invitation was extended on Thursday during a high-profile state banquet in Beijing, marking a significant development in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the world’s two largest economies.

A Formal Invitation in Beijing

The announcement came during President Trump’s three-day state visit to China, a trip characterized by both lavish ceremonial displays and intensive negotiations. Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, Trump described the upcoming Washington meeting as an opportunity to build on the progress made during his current stay in the Chinese capital. President Xi reportedly accepted the invitation, signaling a mutual desire to maintain a consistent diplomatic dialogue. The September meeting will follow a summer of anticipated negotiations regarding global trade, artificial intelligence, and regional security. Trump Feted as He Spends Hours with Xi During China Trip.

Key Issues on the Global Agenda

While the Beijing summit has been marked by personal warmness between the two leaders, it has also addressed significant points of friction. Top of the agenda are the spiraling trade tensions and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, specifically involving Iran. The White House indicated that both leaders have found common ground on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, tensions remain over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and China’s dominance in the rare earth supply chain. The September visit is expected to serve as a follow-up to these complex discussions.

Economic and Tech Interests

President Trump is accompanied in China by a delegation of high-level U.S. business leaders, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. A primary goal of the administration has been to encourage China to “open up” its markets further to American firms. The upcoming White House visit is likely to include a "Board of Trade" meeting, a new initiative aimed at resolving commercial disputes and establishing a framework for long-term economic cooperation. World Shares Are Mostly Higher as Investors Watch Trump-Xi Summit.

Context of the Relationship

This diplomatic thaw follows months of renewed trade friction and a one-year tariff truce reached late last year. President Xi noted during the Beijing talks that the U.S. and China should be "partners, not rivals," stressing that the relationship is essential for global stability. The September 24 visit will be the first time President Xi has visited the White House during the current Trump administration, providing a platform for what both sides hope will be a "historic and landmark year" for bilateral relations.

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