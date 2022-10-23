Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is all set to start its journey in the OTT world.

Taking to Instagram story, Ayan Mukerji treated fans with the Brahmastra's OTT announcement along with a poster with details.

Releasing on November 4, 2022 Disney+ Hotstar, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Director Ayan Mukerji, sharing about the film's new journey in the OTT world, said, "The journey of bringing Brahmastra to life has been a very exciting and challenging one, and I'm truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support. Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.''

Ranbir added, "Brahmastra has been a very special journey for me and especially Ayan's grand vision of creating India's original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience! The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest OTT platform in India, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country."

Mom-to-be Alia said, "Brahmastra has been a very special and close film to me and all of us involved. As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring Brahmastra closer to fans with the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022: once again, Brahmastra is now yours!"

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said , "Disney+ Hotstar is the home of superheroes and we are delighted to welcome the incredible Astraverse to our platform! Brahmastra is the biggest Bollywood hit of the year and we can't wait to bring it to fans this November!!" (ANI)

