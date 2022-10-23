A fitness freak, Malaika Arora, celebrates her birthday on October 23. While Mala didn't enter Bollywood as an actress, she continued to stay in the headlines for several different reasons. A model-turned-entrepreneur, Malaika has come a long way since her initial days in the industry. Today, she's recognised as a fashion icon whose appearances, though bold, strike a chord with one and all. From red-carpet events to reality TV show appearances, Arora strives hard to carve an impression on our minds. 7 Times Malaika Arora Made a Saree Look the Hottest!

With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika nails her different looks as easily as one, two, or three. From stunning sarees to elegant gowns and co-ord sets, she keeps juggling between various designs with the goal of nailing them all to the hilt. One of the yummy mummies of B-town, Malaika still rules every man's heart with her sensuous looks and charm that's hard to beat. The more we say, the less it would justify her impeccable taste in fashion. But to help you get a sneak peek of her closet here's presenting some of her best looks to date. Join us while we admire her refined taste in fashion. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Keep Slaying

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling it On!

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

RED HOT

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Like a Modern-Day Princess!

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ms Cool in Blue

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).