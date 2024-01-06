Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday gave the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot. In the image, Ajay and Ravi Teja are seen sharing smiles.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s Recent Beach Pic Reminds Netizens of PM Narendra Modi’s Snorkelling Photos From Lakshadweep, Fans Say ‘Modi Ji Se Inspire Hogaye Aap' (View Pic).

"New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1wnjXBo_VI/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim Leave Everyone in Splits With Their Hilarious Performance on ‘Hum Toh Hain Cappuccino'.

Raid 2 is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Besides this, Ajay will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)