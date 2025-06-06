Washington DC [US], June 6 (ANI): The makers of the 2019 horror film 'Ready or Not' have announced the release date of its sequel.

Searchlight's 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' has set a theatrical release of April 10, 2026. The news was made official on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel to the 2019 film will see lead star Samara Weaving and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return with a cast that includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy return as writers.

Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell, Kevin Durand (Abigail), and Olivia Cheng have joined the film's cast. Acclaimed horror filmmaker David Cronenberg is also involved.

'Ready or Not: Here I Come' is produced by Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak. The executive producers are Chad Villella, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Paul Neinstein, Busick, Murphy, and Weaving. Richard Ruiz and Cornelia Burleigh oversee the project for Searchlight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the plot details are not available.

'Ready or Not' is a 2019 horror film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. It stars Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. It follows a young bride who is hunted by her spouse's wealthy family as part of a wedding night ritual to worship the Devil.

Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak are producing the sequel.

In April, Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield said of the sequel, "We're beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that's every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who've been waiting, and those who didn't see it coming," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

