Chhal Kapat - The Deception Review: Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, Chhal Kapat – The Deception is a murder mystery series told over seven episodes, each with a tight runtime of 15–20 minutes. It often feels like an engaging movie split into chapters, using cliffhangers to heighten suspense and keep viewers hooked. Powered by a solid lead performance from the ever-underrated Shriya Pilgaonkar playing a desi Miss Marple, Chhal Kapat may have its share of ups and downs, but it remains an absorbing investigative thriller anchored by a compelling mystery.

SP Devika Rathod (Pilgaonkar) is transferred to head the police station in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. On her very first day, she is handed a suspicious death case at a nearby mansion after a body is discovered in a nearby pond.

The victim is Shalu (Yahhve Sharma), a social media influencer attending her best friend Alisha’s (Kamya Ahlawat) wedding at the mansion. Also present are their friends Mehak (Ragini Dwivedi) and Ira (Tuhina Das), among others.

The mansion is filled with potential suspects: Mehak’s politician husband Vikram (Anuj Sachdeva), Alisha’s fiancé Jugal (Smaran Sahu), their respective mothers, Alisha’s ex-boyfriend Rohan (Pranay Pachauri), who claims to have arrived the morning the body was found, Ira’s young daughter with a heart condition, and Shalu’s rather shady assistant, Sapan (Keshav Lokwani).

As Devika delves into the investigation, it becomes clear that nearly everyone is hiding something - and many are protecting each other. The case takes an even murkier turn when Devika uncovers a shocking truth about Shalu that deepens the mystery surrounding her death.

'Chhal Kapat - The Deception' Review - Arresting Mystery

It’s evident that Chhal Kapat - story by Prakriti Mukherjee and screenplay by Karishmaa Oluchi—draws clear inspiration from Agatha Christie mysteries. One murder, multiple suspects in one location, conflicting motives, and a sharp investigator who sees through the lies. What sets it apart is the perspective: it’s not just Devika’s point of view that’s showcased. The show smartly lets us observe how the suspects interact in her absence, giving us deeper insight into their shifting alliances and internal tensions.

From Alisha’s moral conflict between her past and present, to Ira’s palpable contempt for Shalu and her flashy lifestyle, the interpersonal drama is as gripping as the central mystery. The series subtly explores class disparity too—Shalu, despite being a working influencer with enough income to hire an assistant, is never fully accepted by her more privileged peers. The show also touches on domestic abuse in a sensitive manner, avoiding sensationalism.

At its core, Chhal Kapat is a whodunit, and it functions well within the genre. Devika’s no-nonsense approach, keen eye for detail, and dry wit make her an effective and engaging protagonist, navigating a labyrinth of lies, red herrings, and buried secrets. The final couple of episodes are particularly gripping, and Rajkumar Chaturvedi’s crisp editing deserves special mention for keeping the pace brisk without sacrificing nuance.

That said, the final reveal feels predictable, and the mystery could have benefited from a more impactful conclusion. Interestingly, a last-minute twist lands with greater shock value than the actual resolution.

'Chhal Kapat - The Deception' Review - Performances

Shriya Pilgaonkar shines as the determined officer who doesn’t suffer fools. The glimpses into Devika’s backstory, culminating in a twisty payoff, add depth to her character and tie neatly into one of the show’s themes. Still, one can’t help but wonder how someone so young became a Superintendent of Police and why she opted for a transfer to a place like Burhanpur. Shriya Pilgaonkar Birthday: Capturing the Essence of Fashion Through Her Striking Instagram Aesthetic (View Pics).

As for the rest of the ensemble, performances are generally competent, with Kamya Ahlawat, Anuj Sachdeva, Tuhina Das, and Pranay Pachauri managing to stand out among the suspects.

'Chhal Kapat - The Deception' Review - Final Thoughts

Chhal Kapat might not be revolutionary in its storytelling, but it gets the fundamentals of a gripping murder mystery right - strong atmosphere, layered characters, and a central puzzle that keeps you invested. It’s a brisk, binge-worthy watch that makes good use of its short episodes, and while the final twist doesn’t quite pack the punch it promises, the journey there is thoroughly engaging. Chhal Kapat, produced by Juggernaut Productions, is streaming on Zee5.

Rating: 3.5

