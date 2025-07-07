New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Politician and actor Smriti Irani on Monday said reprising her role as Tulsi Virani, the ideal daughter-in-law from "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", is not just about stepping back into a role but about returning to a story that redefined Indian television and shaped her life.

The hit show, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus and portrayed the goings-on in a business family, returns in a new avatar on the platform. The buzz intensified on Monday when an image of Irani, dressed in a maroon saree, started circulating on various social media platforms with many describing it as a her first look from the show.

"In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki-and help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered," Irani said in a statement titled "Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia, but for purpose".

"Returning to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation," the actor-politician said.

The BJP leader said she has straddled two powerful platforms -- media and public policy -- in the last 25 years and they both have their own impact "each demanding a different kind of commitment".

"Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy."

The show, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, and Hiten Tejwani. It was created by Ekta Kapoor.

The show, which had more than 1,800 episodes, marked 25 years on June 3. Irani shared a post on her Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone of a story "that entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives".

"'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' wasn't just a show-it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together.. cry, laugh, hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family, thank you. This journey wasn't mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be," read her caption.

Kapoor also celebrated the show's successful run on television.

"It still lives in every beat of my heart. When we started, we never imagined Tulsi would become family to millions. Even today, people remember the title track, the tears, and the emotions it sparked. This milestone belongs to every writer, actor, crew member, and — most of all — every viewer who made Kyunki part of their lives," she said in a statement.

