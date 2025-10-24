Television audiences were in for a huge surprise this week when tech billionaire Bill Gates made his Indian TV debut in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The special cameo instantly went viral, earning praise from fans and celebrities alike including actor Hina Khan, who lauded producer Ekta Kapoor for pulling off the unexpected crossover. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Parth Sells Mansion, Pari’s Secret Plan With Ranvijay and Parvati-Om’s Surprising Entry Shakes the Virani Household (Read To Know)

Bill Gates Greets Tulsi in 'Kyunki 2' Promo

In the new promo, Gates appears on a video call with the show’s iconic character Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani. With a warm smile, he greets her in Hindi, saying, “Jai Shree Krishna, Tulsi ji.” Tulsi responds, “Bahut achha laga aap America se jud rahe hain humare parivaar se. Aapka hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain.” (It feels so good that you’re connecting with our family all the way from America. We’ve been eagerly waiting for you). The production team shared the promo online with the caption, “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.”

Hina Khan Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

Hina Khan Praises Ekta Kapoor

Reacting to the video, Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Ekta Kapoor’s bold move. She wrote, “Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor. Only you can pull off this amazing feat. Congratulations Ekta, congratulations #TeamKyonki.” Fans flooded social media with excitement, calling the collaboration between Bill Gates and Ekta Kapoor a “historic crossover” that showcased the growing global reach of Indian television. Many applauded Kapoor for taking Indian TV “to new heights.” ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Exposes Pari’s Diamond Necklace Theft, Mihir Left Shocked As Family Drama Intensifies (Read To Know)

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Cameo Historic

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani, who originally rose to fame as Tulsi Virani and now returns in the reboot, spoke about Gates’ appearance in an interview with CNBC-TV18. She called it a “historic moment in Indian entertainment.” She explained, “We took up issues such as body shaming, aging, harassment at the workplace, issues of false cases and dowry. And now, we’re taking up a very pertinent issue about women and child’s health.” The collaboration between the show and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation aims to raise awareness about maternal and child healthcare. Irani added, “We’re glad to have a global voice like Bill Gates lending support to us. Seeing our association translate to a soap opera in itself is incredible. It’s a historic first. Bill Gates hasn’t been on any media platform in a fictional set-up. I’ve had the fortune of working with him and his foundation for years now, and I’ve seen how he advocates maternal and child health.”

Watch 'Kyunki 2' Promo:

Watch 'Kyunki 2'

With this groundbreaking cameo, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has once again proved that Indian television can merge entertainment with meaningful storytelling and surprise audiences in ways no one could have imagined. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

