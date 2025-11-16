The drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reaching a new high, and viewers are in for an emotional roller coaster. The show, which has quickly climbed to the number two spot on the TRP charts, is set to deliver a major twist that will shake the Virani household to its core. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Reportedly Going Off Air Soon; Smriti Irani’s Popular Show May End After 200 Episodes.

Angad Betrays Tulsi

In the upcoming episodes, Tulsi’s son Angad will take a shocking step that shatters her trust. His actions won’t just hurt her but will also create a painful rift between Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay), a couple whose relationship has always been shown as strong and unbreakable. According to the current storyline, Mihir arranges Angad’s marriage to Mithali. Everything goes smoothly until the wedding day when Angad suddenly disappears. Instead of heading to the mandap, Angad rushes to a temple to marry Vrinda. Tulsi gets wind of his plan and races to stop him, worried that this impulsive step will deeply hurt Mihir and possibly damage their bond forever.

Mihir Misunderstands Tulsi

The real twist unfolds when Mihir learns about Angad and Vrinda’s temple wedding through a news broadcast. In the clip, he spots Tulsi standing in the background. This leads him to believe that Tulsi was the one who arranged the wedding. In reality, she was there to stop it. This heartbreaking misunderstanding will push Tulsi and Mihir’s relationship into tension once again. Angad’s actions don’t just affect his parents as they send shockwaves through the entire Virani family. As tempers rise and loyalties are tested, viewers can expect a dramatic sequence of confrontations and emotional moments. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Vikram Proposes to Noina, Angad and Vrinda’s Romance Blossoms and Tulsi Shares Navratri Story (Read To Know)

With these gripping new turns, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to dominate the TRP charts, entering the top 2 slot within just a few months of its launch. Catch all the drama in Kyunki 2 every night at 10:30 PM on StarPlus or stream it anytime on JioHotstar.

