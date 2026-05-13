Entertainment News | Riya Shibu Boards Chiyaan Vikram's Upcoming Film as Lead Heroine

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Superstar Vikram's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 63', has announced its female lead for the movie.

The makers of 'Chiyaan 63' have announced that 'Sarvam Maya' actress Riya Shibu has boarded the cast of the film. It is directed by Anand Shankar.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, Riya Shibhu shared her character announcement poster for the film.

While sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Adding fuel to the FLAME. Casting update on Chiyaan 63. Delulu Riya Shibu on board! A film by Anand Shankar on floors soon."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DYRopmXsWEL/

Riya Shibu will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Athiradi', which also stars Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The makers have released the trailer of the film.

The film is helmed by debut director Arun Anirudhan, who is known for writing the script of Minnal Murali, which was a hit at the box office in 2021.

According to the trailer, the film revolves around the return of a popular college fest. The video introduces Basil Joseph as Samkutty, a student determined to bring the event back to impress his crush, Riya Shibu, in the film.

The movie takes a tragic turn when Basil Joseph crosses paths with Tovino Thomas's character, a goon who often beats his enemies while singing a song. What begins as a clash of egos soon escalates into a larger conflict, igniting the chain of events that blends action, comedy, romance and campus fights.

The film is slated to release on May 14. (ANI)

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