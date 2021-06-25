Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): The prolific actor and producers, Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti, through their respective Warner Media-based companies, are teaming up for an HBO Max drama which will be based on an upcoming novel 'For Your Own Good' by author Samantha Downing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming novel which is slated to release in July is set within the halls of New England's prestigious Belmont Academy. Set amid Ivy League admissions rolling in, stiff competition for this year's coveted Teacher of the Year Award and planning for the memorial statue for the recently deceased headmaster, the book and potential series also explore the run of poisonings and dead bodies that have started to pile up at the university.

Evan Moore from Downey's team brought the project to the company. He will oversee the project for Downey's team. Berlanti Productions partners Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and head of television David Madden will executively produce the project for the Warner Bros. TV-based production company.

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell (all from Downey's team) will also serve as executive producers for the project.

Author Downing will serve as a consulting producer on the forthcoming drama. 'For Your Own Good' is the second of her novels to be adapted for the screen after Amazon and Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films were reported to be in talks for adapting her 'My Lovely Wife' as a feature for the retail streamer.

The search for a writer to develop the novel is underway, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

