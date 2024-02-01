Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently made a foray into OTT space with his cop drama 'Indian Police Force'.

The show, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, has been performing well.

Expressing happiness about it, Rohit in a statement said, "It has been absolutely wonderful to have joined forces with Prime Video and scripting a success story together with Indian Police Force. Embracing my digital directorial debut, the maiden collaboration truly gave wings to my creative vision in taking my passion project to a wide spectrum of audiences worldwide. My fans have loved my cop films over the years, and it gives me immense joy to transport my craft of storytelling and action filmography to the world of streaming through Indian Police Force. I'm thrilled with the love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far not only in India but also in several other countries around the globe on Prime Video. I am grateful to all my fans, the cast and crew for making this show super successful. Kudos to all!"

The series pays tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe.

Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Shweta Tiwari and Lalit Parimoo are also a part of the Prime Video show. (ANI)

