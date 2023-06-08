Los Angeles, Jun 8 (PTI) "Ahsoka", the "Star Wars" series featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, will start streaming on Disney+ from August 23.

The series, a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" branch in the Lucasfilm sci-fi franchise, comes from Dave Filoni.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni created the character of Ahsoka in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on "The Mandalorian", where she was first introduced in live action.

"Ahsoka" also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

Ray Stevenson, who died May 21, appears in the series as Baylan Skoll in one of his final roles.

Disney unveiled a first look at the series in April.

