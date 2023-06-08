Baazigar beauty Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday on June 8. The popular B-town actress known for her svelte figure is also a sartorial queen. She's a red carpet darling who charms her way into your hearts. With her love for atypical drapes, Shetty has often found herself being admired by fashion critics all over. On days when she isn't shooting for her acting commitments, Shilpa Shetty is busy making such stunning appearances that will make your jaw drop. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Visit the Holy Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Seek Blessings.

With the help of her stunning team of stylists, Shilpa Shetty manages to put together different looks that look equal parts charming and chic. While we have already discussed how she loves unusual drapes and indo-western. silhouettes, this time we'll emphasise on her love for gowns. With her tall and lean frame, she makes nailing these designs look easier. To elaborate more on her obsession with gowns, let's quickly check out her recent looks in them. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Flower Challenge in New Transformation Reel on Insta (Watch Video).

In Gabi Charbachy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Gaby Charbachy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Gaby Charbachy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Monokrom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Yasmine Hawa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Ziad Nakad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).