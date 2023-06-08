It took a while for many in this generation to wake up to the actor Dimple Kapadia. While growing up, we have been fortunate enough to watch both Jaanbaz and Kaash. The magic of Doordarshan. Thus, we always knew what a superb talent Kapadia is. All it takes is a director to understand how to extract the best from the actor. Many times her commercial fares failed to justify her caliber but Dimpe always managed to balance it out with powerful roles. Today, at the age of 66, she is playing some of the most challenging characters like Anuradha Kishore in Tandav or Savitri in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. Did You Know Dimple Kapadia Slapped Ranbir Kapoor 15–20 Times for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Scene?.

But on her birthday today, we have decided to talk about one thing that nobody could do as well as Dimple Kapadia. That is setting fashion trends. She is the torchbearer of some of the most wildly known sartorial trends of today and all that still remains unmatched. Ram Lakhan Turns 34: Jackie Shroff Celebrates His Film With Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia With Throwback Pics.

So here are five times Dimple Kapadia's exquisite fashion sense drove people crazy.

Tie-up Bobby print tops

The red saree

Purple gown

Power dressing with saree

Chic, powerful and strong

Dimple Kapadia in Pathan (Photo credit: Twitter)

Dimple Kapadia will continue to create such amazing fashion trends in the future as well. For that, we are really glad.

