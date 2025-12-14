Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with the Young Dramatists' Society of Srinagar, organised a two-day seminar on modern Kashmiri theatre at Tagore Hall, aimed at promoting theatre among the younger generation and preserving the region's rich cultural legacy.

The two-day seminar, held on December 12 and 13, provided a platform for knowledge sharing, skill development, and collaboration among theatre enthusiasts, reinforcing Sahitya Akademi's commitment to nurturing modern Kashmiri theatre for future generations.

During this seminar, theatre experts, including writers, critics, and students, participated in paper-reading sessions, resulting in the publication of their papers for the benefit of theatre enthusiasts. The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Kashmiri theatre scene, which faces challenges due to modernisation, the rise of digital entertainment, and a shortage of professional scriptwriters.

Speaking about the significance of such seminars, Majeed Majazi, a member of the Sahitya Akademi, said, "Sahitya Akademi has organised a two-day seminar for Kashmiri drama theatre. The Young Dramatists Society of Srinagar has collaborated with us. Sahitya Akademi aims to bring the talent to the fore."

"Seminars and workshops are very important because they help us understand our shortcomings, identify our needs, and provide constructive suggestions," added Arjumand Andrabi, a theatre artist.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of theatre in reflecting social issues and educating society. "Theatre is for everyone. It shows what is good and what is bad and helps us improve our behaviour. We request the new generation to join the theatre and promote it," the expert added.

Fatima Bashir urged the youth to engage with theatre, saying, "I think theatre is very necessary. I want the next generation to connect with it."

Prominent theatre practitioners, directors, and artists participated in the discussions, addressing issues such as inadequate infrastructure and insufficient financial support for theatre in Kashmir. Participants emphasised the need for government support to encourage such initiatives and ensure the growth of the theatre community. (ANI)

