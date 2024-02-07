Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Makers of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' have unveiled the trailer of Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer rom-com drama.

Guru took to Instagram to share the trailer, writing, "The laughter is contagious, the love is infectious! Catch a glimpse of #KuchKhattaHoJaay in our official trailer and join us in this epic journey. https://bit.ly/KuchKhattaaHoJaay-Trailer"

Also Read | Kanye West Compares Himself To Elvis Presley After Being Unable to Host a Concert – Here’s Why.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Co3Yar8ht/?hl=en

The plot revolves around two couples and their wacky families.

Also Read | Anweshippin Kandethum Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film!.

In the trailer, two young lovers marry, and the chaos that ensues in their lives. Things take a turn when a false pregnancy becomes the norm in their lives, only to discover later that it was a fraud. A musical roller coaster of emotions will pique your interest in learning how the Chawlas' story concludes.

Talking about the film, Guru Randhawa said, "We all have done our bit in the film, this movie has all superstars, but you guys have to make the film a mega superstar. The film is about a common man and their life, so we want you all to see the movie and support it."

Saiee added, "This crew has been the kindest, sweetest and the most fun that I've ever worked with and that reflects on screen. In the trailer, you can see how much fun we've had, and how much love we've put into the film and I hope the love comes back tenfolds and hundredfolds. It's been a great experience, the entire filming and I'm so glad that it has turned out so well."

Saiee even shared a funny story about Guru and claimed that he enjoyed pulling everyone's leg on set. Responding to this, Guru said, "Working with Saiee, I have learnt a lot. When it comes to movies, she is my senior and will always be. She will also be my first heroine, so I will love for that, just the day my character loved her character on the sets from the first day."

Producer Amit Bhatia also remarked about the inspiration for Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, saying, "Thank you all, and welcome everyone to Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's world. I come from a joint family and live with my parents. I am close to my relatives the same way it is shown in the film. Anupamji's character is similar to my dad. I have tried to bring the same values in the film that I grew up with and I feel we succeeded as a team. It is a family film, the songs are so good. There is so much more in store for the audience too. Everything is designed in the film in a way that you can watch it with your loved ones."

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut.

Apart from Guru and Saiee, this Amit Bhatia production will also feature actors Anupam Kher and Ila Arun. It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia.

The movie is directed by G Ashok and will hit the theatres on February 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)