Rapper Kanye West, while opening up about the struggles he has been facing when it comes to holding concerts, compared himself to Legendary musician Elvis Presley. The rapper compared himself to Presley on social media for not being allowed to perform, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He uploaded a black-and-white photo featuring a message that read, "I HAVE NOT BEEN ALLOWED TO PERFORM IN A YEAR. FEELS LIKE THE ELVIS PRESLEY MOVIE.” He seemingly was making a reference to Elvis being banned from gigs due to his provocative performances.

Kanye West's Instagram Post

Shortly after sharing the post, West appeared to have been contacted by many to offer him help. He released screenshots of his text exchanges with several people, who assured him that they could help book venues via Instagram Story. Upon learning that many have run to help, the "Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1" spitter issued a follow-up statement on the same social media platform. He penned, "Please reach out to Cara Lewis Group for all bookings -YE."

Earlier that same day, Kanye released a video about his struggles to book arenas for his shows. In the footage, he could be heard saying, "We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it's anyone that can help with this. It's the only arena I had access to in the past year."

The "Flashing Lights" rapper said: "And when I call, people say there are no avails for me, and you know why that is," seemingly referring to his controversial remarks. "So if anybody out there can help with this, please do," he concluded.

