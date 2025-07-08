New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) "Mirzya" actor Saiyami Kher has become the first Indian actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in one year.

The Ironman 70.3 is one of the most grueling endurance challenges in the world, testing athletes across 1.9 km of open water swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km half-marathon run all within a single day, according to a press release.

Kher, also known for projects such as "Choked" and "Ghoomer", completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 and went on to finish another on July 6 in Jonkoping, Sweden.

The 33-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and said endurance sport is deeply personal for her.

"Finished my second Ironman 70.3. And my heart is full. Two races in ten months, while juggling a year filled with work, only reminds me of one simple truth: discipline always beats excuses. People often ask why I put myself through this kind of torture. The truth is, it's not about proving anything to the world. I've never thrived on external validation. Endurance sport is deeply personal. It's a race against my own self. Against my own doubts. My only goal this year was to be better than I was last year," Kher wrote in the post.

"When I first arrived in Jonkoping, I was overwhelmed. The cold, choppy swim. The relentless bike hills. My periods kicking in. And then, a thunderstorm warning Every part of me wanted to crawl back into the comforts of the soft hotel bed...But something shifted on race morning," she added.

Kher's latest work is "Jaat". Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film released in April and was headlined by Sunny Deo.

