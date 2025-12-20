Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grabbed the attention as he made a stylish entry at his brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash in Bandra, Mumbai, today. He joined the celebration along with his dad, Salim Khan, his mother, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and others.

Sohail Khan looked effortlessly stylish in a denim shirt paired with matching trousers.

Salman Khan appeared dapper in a casual T-shirt paired with black pants, perfectly balancing style with comfort as he arrived for the gala evening.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also attended the bash, along with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife, Salma Khan, who graced the occasion.

Veteran actress Helen was also among the attendees.

Several prominent Bollywood figures, including Vikas Bahl, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Yadav, Ramesh Taurani, Daboo Malik, and Jyothi Malik, among others, attended the celebration. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma were also present at the gathering.

Held in Bandra, Sohail Khan's birthday celebration turned into a star-studded affair, bringing together members of the film fraternity and close family friends. (ANI)

