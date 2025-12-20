Korean actors Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot on Saturday in a private wedding ceremony after dating each other for nearly a decade, their agency AM Entertainment announced on Thursday. The long-time couple, admired for their quiet stability and unwavering support for one another, marked a new chapter in their relationship away from the public eye.

The couple’s relationship first became public in 2015, after they met during a fashion brand photoshoot. What began as a professional collaboration soon turned into a romantic connection. Their agencies officially confirmed their dating status in July 2015, quickly establishing them as one of South Korea’s most high-profile celebrity couples. It’s Official! South Korean Stars Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah To Get Married on This Date in December 2025 After 10 Years of Dating.

Their bond was deeply tested in 2017, when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and temporarily stepped away from the entertainment industry for treatment and recovery. Throughout this difficult period, Shin Min-ah remained steadfastly by his side, frequently accompanying him to hospital visits and offering constant emotional support. Her dedication earned widespread public respect and highlighted the strength of their relationship beyond fame and public attention.

Following his recovery, Kim Woo-bin gradually returned to acting, making his comeback with the 2022 drama Our Blues. Shin Min-ah also starred in the ensemble series. Although the two portrayed separate love interests, their shared appearance in the critically acclaimed production further reinforced their status as a power couple in the Korean entertainment industry.

Despite their global popularity, the newly married couple has consistently kept their personal life private, sharing only occasional insights through interviews or public appearances. Their long-term relationship has often been cited as a model of maturity and resilience among celebrity couples. South Korean Actress Park Jin Joo To Marry a Non-Celebrity in Seoul; Wedding To Take Place on THIS Date in November 2025.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah look like a perfect match made in heaven in their new wedding photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/EgYrKyTJuB — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) December 20, 2025

Speculation about their marriage had circulated for several years, fueled by the longevity of their relationship and their mutual support through challenging times. With the official announcement now confirmed, fans and industry peers alike have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating one of South Korea’s most beloved celebrity unions.

