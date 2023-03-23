Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) "Kushi", starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, will hit the screens on September 1.

The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by "Majili" director Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers of "Pushpa" fame.

Mythri Movie Makers announced the release date of "Kushi" on its official Twitter page Thursday.

"Experience the Magic of Two Worlds Falling for Each Other. #Kushi in cinemas from 1st SEPTEMBER 2023 @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @prawinpudi," the banner said in the post.

The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama “Mahanati”, based on the life of actor Savitri.

