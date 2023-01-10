Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at Shaakuntalam trailer launch event. The pictures of the actress from the event went viral on the internet. Samantha has been undergoing treatment for Myositis and one of portals on Twitter came up with a degrading question over her 'glow' to which she had sweetest response and it is winning hearts. The portal tweeted, “She lost all her charm and glow”. The fan even mentioned, “Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.” The Shaakuntalam actress responded saying, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Called Myositis; Actress Shares Pic from Hospital (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Heart Winning Response

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

