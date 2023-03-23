Kushi is the upcoming Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead pair. The makers have dropped a new poster and announced the film’s release date. The poster showcases the lead characters totally in love with each other. Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is all set to be released in theatres on September 1. Kushi Motion Poster: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Look From Shiva Nirvana’s Directorial Out.

Kushi Release Date Announced

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)