Entertainment News | Samay Raina Announces India's Got Latent Season 2; to Stream on Netflix, YouTube

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): The much-awaited Samay Raina's comedy show 'India's Got Latent' is finally returning with its second season, but with a twist. The comedian announced that the second season of the show will stream on Netflix and YouTube as well.

After gaining immense popularity in season one, the fans of Samay Raina have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment of the show. Originating from YouTube, Samay's show is set to debut on Netflix.

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In the announcement video, Samay Raina, along with his friend Balraj Singh, shared that the episodes of the second season will stream on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously without a difference in duration.

As per the video, the show is expected to be unfiltered. Netflix shared the announcement on their Instagram handle.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZxBZLQxuK_/?hl=en

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani also took a humorous dig at the announcement by recalling the controversy regarding the show's first season. In the comment section, Chanchlani requested the inclusion of a disclaimer from Samay to fight the upcoming probable legal battles easily.

"Is baar disclaimer daal dena please case ladne mein easy hota hai (Please put disclaimer this time please. It helps in fighting cases)" wrote Ashish Chanchlani.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina recently made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, with his latest comedy special achieving a major global milestone online.

Raina released his debut stand-up special titled 'Still Alive' on YouTube, which crossed 53.4 million views. According to a release, it has emerged as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world from a single upload.

With this achievement, Raina has reportedly become the first comedian to hold the record for the highest-viewed stand-up special globally on a single video platform upload.

'Still Alive' also marks Raina's first official stand-up special. In the 1-hour and 21-minute-long performance, he speaks candidly about the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, his one-year break from public appearances, personal and financial struggles, childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health and the support he received from fans and close friends.

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology. Despite the setback, Samay has also indicated that a second season of India's Got Latent is in the works. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)