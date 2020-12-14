New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Monday evening with a steaming cup of tea by the "setting sky," at her terrace.

The 'Love Aaj Kal,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying "winter chai."

Also Read | Apne 2: Makers of Karan Deol Starrer Rope in Writer Neerraj Pathak From the First Instalment.

The picture sees the 25-year-old actor giving out perfect cozy vibes dressed in a pink coloured pull-over which she layered with a matching shawl over it.

Khan kept her hair loose and is seen slaying the no make-up look in the picture.

Also Read | Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984: This Film Is About Truth, Which Sounds Simple but Is, in Many Ways, Very Complicated.

The background of the picture features a setting sun.

"Winter Chai, Setting Sky," the 'Kedarnath,' actor wrote in the caption.

Khan was last seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)