Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Actor Scott Eastwood became the latest addition to the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel "Regretting You".

Known for his roles in projects like "Gran Torino", "Suicide Squad" and "The Outpost", the actor will feature alongside the previously announced cast comprising McKenna Grace and Allison Williams, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is written and directed by Josh Boone, known for "The Fault in Our Stars" and "The New Mutants".

The plot revolves around the events that follow after a tragic car accident that claims the lives of two family members and leads to an exploration of a series of past secrets and regrets.

"Regretting You" also stars Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald.

It will be the second film that is adapted from Hoover's books following a recent release "It Ends With Us", starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in the lead roles.

Hoover's other book "Verity" is also in development for movie adaptation.

