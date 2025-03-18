Shikhar Pahariya, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, recently faced online harassment after a troll targeted him over his caste. While celebrities are no strangers to media scrutiny, making casteist remarks about someone for absolutely no reason is just unacceptable. The comment was made by the user on Shikhar's Diwali 2024 post, which featured a series of pictures including his girlfriend Janhi and their dogs. Re-sharing the post on his handle, the entrepreneur schooled the troll for his "tu toh dalit hai" remark. Who Is Shikhar Pahariya? From Business Heir to Polo Enthusiast – Everything to Know About Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured Boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Reacts to Casteist Remark

Shikhar Pahariya's post from November 1, 2024, featured Shikhar Pahariya with Janhvi Kapoor and their dogs wishing people on Diwali. The troll had left a comment that read, "Lekin tu toh dalit hai". Responding to the comment, Shikhar wrote, "Its honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something that you clearly fail to grasp. "

Shikhar Pahariya Slams Troll for Casteist Remark

(Photo Credit: @shikharpahariya/ Instagram)

Continuing further, he wrote, "Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly "untouchable" here is your level of thinking."

Check Out Shikhar Pahariya’s Diwali Post

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have been dating for a while now. Although the duo has never publicly declared their love for each other, their gestures clearly hint at their romance. For the unaware, Shikhar comes from a political family. He is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His younger brother Veer Pahariya recently made his acting debut in Sky Force alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Janhvi Kapoor To Get Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? Here’s What We Know.

A report in January hinted that the couple is planning to take a step forward in their relationship. They are planning to get engaged soon and announce their wedding date. However, confirmations regarding the same are awaited.

