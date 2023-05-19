Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): If you are Salman Khan's fan, then you must be having a clear idea about the value of Shera in the actor's life.

Shera has been working with Salman as his personal bodyguard for over 26 years.

As it's Shera's birthday today, Salman took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt message for him.

"Happy birthday shera, god bless u man, be happy. @beingshera," he wrote.

Salman also shared a picture of himself with Shera.

Salman's gesture touched Shera's heart.

Reacting to the post, Shera expressed his gratitude.

"Thanks Maallik for all the love and blessing for soo many years," Salman commented.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently recovering from an injury.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injured body. The image shows Salman posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

In the caption, Salman wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. He will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

