Entertainment News | Sequel to Na Hong-jin's Action-alien Epic 'Hope' in Works

Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The sequel to Na Hong-jin's action alien epic 'Hope' is in the works after it impressed the crowd at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, reported Variety.

The Korean auteur revealed the news during a press conference on Monday, saying, "I think you can readily imagine this sequel. And there's a script that's already been done that I'd like to shoot. So if I have the opportunity, I would indeed make a sequel if possible," as quoted by Variety.

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The big-budget film, which stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon Jung as well as Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton, combines a gritty survival story with an original sci-fi mythology. Actors Fassbender, Vikander and Russell all play CGI aliens who are invading Earth in the film.

Asked during the press conference why they signed on to the film, Vikander said she became interested in Korean cinema after attending the Busan Film Festival early on in her career.

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"I just fell in love with Asian cinema," she said, mentioning that she saw Na's previous film 'The Wailing' and was "utterly blown away."

She revealed that she tried to work with Na on a different project, which didn't come to fruition. He then "reached out two or three years later and said, 'I have some aliens.' And I was intrigued," she continued.

"I didn't think, I said yes! I think director Na is incredible, such a visionary, and I felt very honoured to be part of his film," as quoted by Variety.

Fassbender, who is married to Vikander, then quipped: "Alicia told me to do it."

"He listens to me!" she responded, causing the room to erupt in laughter.

Russell said Vikander also told her about the project, but she had been wanting to make a foreign film for a while.

"The dream is to be able to work in a different country on foreign, to me, language films and to work with an auteur. And director Na is an auteur who makes incredible cinema," she said, as per Variety.

"It is kind of beyond a dream to think of -- I wouldn't even cast myself in any of his films because it feels inconceivable, so when the call came, you made me laugh the entire time I talked to you, so it made me think this would be a fun ride," Russell added as quoted in Variety.

"It would be great to do more Korean films, and maybe speak Korean as well in the future," added Russell as quoted in Variety.

Na said that he "did everything he could to persuade" the three stars.

"Alicia and Michael and of course Taylor as well, all these three characters really have their own world. For me, I sort of hoped I could create a whole world around them. That's why I convinced them to work with me. One of the actors I love and I admire most is Michael, so I really wanted to work with him," added Na as quoted by Variety. The

The Cannes Film Festival will take place till May 23 in the southern part of France. (ANI)

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