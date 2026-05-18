‘Small Efforts Can Have a Big Impact’: Anupam Kher Supports PM Narendra Modi’s Resource Conservation Push, Travels Jaipur to Delhi by Train (Watch Video)

New Delhi, May 18: Actor Anupam Kher has voiced support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest public appeal promoting fuel conservation and responsible use of resources, sharing a video of himself travelling from Jaipur to New Delhi aboard the Vande Bharat train. The actor posted a self-recorded video from the train journey on his social media platforms, describing the move as a "small effort" towards contributing to the country's larger goals of fuel efficiency and sustainability.

In the video, Kher said, "Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport. We should do carpooling. We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country. I think he is absolutely right." Explaining his decision to travel by train, the actor said, "And with that in mind, I am travelling from Jaipur to Delhi by Vande Bharat train. This is not a big sacrifice. But if we all start making small efforts, it can have a big impact." Maharashtra: Ministerial Convoys To Be Halved As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Announces Major Austerity Drive.

Kher also spoke about the importance of behavioural changes in everyday life, saying, "In today's world, being a responsible citizen does not just mean talking. In fact, it is important to make small changes in our habits. For example, if two people can travel in one car, then why take out two separate cars?" He concluded the message by saying, "Let's contribute as much as we can. Thank you. Jai Hind." Alongside the video, Kher shared a caption in Hindi that translated to, "A small effort from my side in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's campaign for the country! Jai Hind!"

Prime Minister Modi recently urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad. He encouraged people to prioritise public transport, use metro services where available, adopt carpooling practices, prefer railway transport for goods movement, and increase the use of electric vehicles. The Prime Minister also called for reducing dependence on foreign products and making sustainable lifestyle changes. Delhi Announces 2 Days WFH per Week in Government Offices After PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal To Save Fuel.

Anupam Kher Backs PM Modi’s Resource Saving Appeal With Train Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

On the work front, Anupam Kher is currently promoting his theatrical production 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', an Anu Malik musical directed by Gajendra Ahire, which recently opened at Mumbai's NCPA Tata Theatre. He was also recently honoured at the UK International Film Festival Flame Awards 2026, where he received the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Calorie'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)