Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Veteran star Shabana Azmi has completed shooting for 'Ghoomer'.

On Wednesday, Shabana took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. However, her few scenes with Amitabh Bachchan are still left to be filmed.

Also Read | Yumi’s Cells 2: Kim Go-Eun Returns With New Love GOT7’s Jinyoung, Here’s What We Hope To See In The Sequel.

"It's a wrap on Ghoomar except for a days shoot with Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. #RBalki #Saiyami Kher #Abhishek Bachchan #Angad Bedi maza aaya it all went by so quickly," she wrote.

Shabana also shared a picture from the sets.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Keeps It Fun and Quirky in Hoodie and Shorts for Her Latest Airport Look.

Directed and produced by R Balki, 'Ghoomer' is inspired by the achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured. Though the movie is not a biopic but it salutes the achievements of special sportsmen who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so-called 'normal'.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher are also a part of the project. Amitabh Bachchan has a guest appearance in the film.

Speaking about the film, Balki had earlier told that 'Ghoomer' is a film that he's excited for several reasons.

Stating them, he said, "Firstly, the joy of working with Abhishek after Paa and what an idea, sirji! Abhishek is one of the rare contemporary actors with depth that is normally associated with a traditional era. Secondly, working with possibly the only actor in our industry who, besides being a good actor, is actually a real sports person, Saiyami Kher. You can't cheat a sportsman with face replacements!"

"Thirdly, the privilege of working with Shabana for the first time, and fourthly, the idea of doing a sports film that gives back a new idea to a traditional sport, almost spinning the sport on its head," continued Balki.

This film is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa', which was released in 2009. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)