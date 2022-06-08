Yumi's Cells 2 is all set to release this Friday. One of the most unusual shows of last year, the original season took the viewers on a roller-coaster ride of love, lust, desire and ended in a heartbreak. While Kim Go-Eun and Ahn Bo-hyun's nerdy chemistry was cute, what stood out is the Lizzie Mcguire and Inside Out style of execution. Yumi played by Go-eun, has plethora of emotions and all that is depicted in her head with animated characters. The live action bit makes it simply fantastic. The second season will have GOT7's Jinyoung as Bobby dating Yumi with te return of those adorable animated characters. Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jin-young Talk About Their Roles and Season 2 of the Drama.

Now we always knew the appearance of Bobby in Yumi's life in the first season couldn't just be a cameo tease for fans. There's more to it and so, we now have an entire season on them. There are a few things that we hope to see in the sequel and they are...

No heartbreaks please!

Kdrama makers these days are too fond of open-endings or sad endings. We want none. We want something which makes us believe in happily ever afters yet again.

An evolved relationship

It's very easy to get swayed by Jinyoung's classic good looks but we hope Yumi's reservations to date him and her past experience with Goo Woong (Ahn Boo-hyun) will help her make a better decision. She was too smitten by Woong which led to several choatic situations between them

Give more character to Yumi

Yumi's need to pacify her lover to hold on to the relationship needs to change. It's true that she isn't the outgoing, flamboyant kinds but this flaw had many repercussions in her past relationship. Bobby seems like a guy who matches her rhythm but too much likeness could be damaging too. Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu And Wi Ha Joon To Be Part Of Korean Adaptation; Know All About The Actors Here.

Check out the trailer of the Yumi's Cells 2 here:

Woong's cameo

We have a feeling Woong will return for a bit in this season. Although Yumi and Woong mutually decide to breakup, there's still room for that final closure. The season 2 where Yumi embarks on a new love story, it's quite important to put a lid on why exactly Woong parted ways. Probably, finally tell Yumi the truth about his company's situation.

Yumi's Cells season 2 premieres on June 10. Every Friday, new episodes will be telecast and made available for the international audience on Viki.

