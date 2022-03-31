Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Shawn Mendes has unveiled the music video for his first release of 2022, titled 'When You're Gone'.

A dreamy love song with a punchy chorus, 'When You're Gone' is his first release since 'It'll Be Okay', which dropped in December 2021.

As per Billboard, Mendes' long-time collaborator, Jay Martin shot the official music video, filmed across several days of recording, rehearsing in Toronto, Canada. The visual builds to Mendes' live debut of the song at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Mendes also announced the release of the song on his Instagram handle by posting a clip of the music video.

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"I absolutely love it, your music truly makes me feel every emotion and I fall in love with your songs every time," a fan wrote.

"Te amo," another added.

'When You're Gone' is produced by the Canadian heartthrob and Jonah Shy, and co-written by Mendes, Jonah Shy, and Scott Harris.

Mendes will perform 'When You're Gone' and his bank of hits when he returns to the road for 'Wonder: The World Tour', his biggest tour yet. The North America leg kicks off on June 27 in Portland, Oregon and wraps on October 26 in Newark, New Jersey. (ANI)

