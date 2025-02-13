Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen in a pivotal role in a new project titled 'Baby Do Die Do', which is being created under siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's production banner.

Excited about the project, Sikandar, in a press note shared, "When Saqib came to offer the film to me, I was very happy, of course, because it's work first and foremost but also because we had just finished filming Citadel and had a chance to hang out together for the first time .. so to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign."

"As a producer, he's an absolute pleasure for an actor and really makes one feel good, that always translates to good work for everyone ... It's also the second time I'm working with Huma...'Baby Do Die Do' will be a treat to watch."

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do also stars Chunky Pandey alongside Huma and Sikandar.

Sikandar was recently seen in Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series 'Citadel'. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu essayed the lead roles in the show, which is created by Raj and DK.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

The show is streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

