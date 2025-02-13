Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently expressed her deep excitement and affection for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards as the prestigious event celebrates its Silver Jubilee. IIFA Awards 2025: From How To Book Tickets, Venue, Performers and More – Here’s All About the 25th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Reflecting on her personal journey with IIFA, Katrina shared her heartfelt sentiments, describing the event as "more than just a global gathering." In a recent statement, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared, “IIFA has always been more than just a global event for me—it’s a journey filled with love, warmth, and incredible moments that have shaped my connection with cinema and my fans. From the very beginning, it has felt like home—a place where we celebrate the magic of Indian cinema, the passion of storytelling, and the joy of coming together on a global stage.”

"My IIFA journey has been filled with unforgettable memories, and being a part of this historic Silver Jubilee milestone is truly an honour. Celebrating 25 glorious years of IIFA and Indian cinema at the IIFA Weekend & Awards in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is incredibly exciting. IIFA has always felt like family, and I eagerly look forward to another spectacular chapter—filled with nostalgia, joy, and the electrifying energy of fans from across the globe. I’m super excited and can’t wait to join the grand celebration and create more cherished memories on Bollywood’s biggest global stage,” Katrina added.

The highly anticipated Silver Jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards is set to take place on March 8th and 9th, 2025, at the iconic Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This year’s event promises to be a grand affair, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-hosting IIFA 2025 for the first time. Karan Johar will lead the main event as the host, while Aparshakti Khurana will take charge of hosting the IIFA Digital Awards.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025. Calling the recognition "incredibly special," Roshan acknowledged the significance of the award in his illustrious career and thanked the industry for the recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema. IIFA Awards 2025: Rakesh Roshan to Be Honoured With Outstanding Achievement Award, Filmmaker Calls It ‘Incredibly Special’.

The filmmaker shared, “As IIFA marks 25 glorious years of Indian cinema’s global journey in Rajasthan, it stands as a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry. IIFA has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards in celebrating cinematic brilliance. Receiving the 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' award from IIFA is an incredibly special moment for me.”

