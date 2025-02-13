Netflix unveiled When the Stars Gossip, a South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, last month. The space romance K-drama, created by Park Shin Woo, immediately grabbed everyone's attention with its captivating storyline and twists, leaving viewers brimming with excitement for the upcoming episodes. The series is slowly heading towards its finale, and fans are curious to know if Gong Ryong and Eve Kim will reunite in the upcoming episodes 13 and 14 after previously ending their relationship without closure. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 12 Recap: Gong Ryong and Commander Eve Kim’s Romance Back on Course?.

‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 13 and 14 Release Date

Episodes 13 and 14 of Netflix's When the Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, are set to premiere on February 15 and 16, respectively. Viewers in South Korea can tune in to tvN to catch the new episodes, while international audiences, including those in India, can stream the K-drama on Netflix.

‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episodes 13 and 14 OTT Release Date

What To Expect From Episodes 13 and 14 of ‘When the Stars Gossip’

Episode 12 of When the Stars Gossip primarily revolved around Gong Ryong and Eve's complicated relationship following their split. The dynamics completely change after Go-eun, Ryong's ex, meets Eve, and both engage in a shared discussion about their love for Ryong, shedding light on both sides of their stories. Meanwhile, Chief Kang and Si-won grow suspicious of Ryong and Eve's conduct, prompting them to check the camera footage from the space station. It was revealed that power was diverted to a single incubator for mysterious reasons, setting up intrigue for the upcoming episodes. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 6 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Gong Hyo-jin Lee Min-ho’s Space Romance Online.

