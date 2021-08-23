Gangtok, Aug 23 (PTI) Sikkim recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 29,340, while two more fatalities raised the toll to 367, a bulletin issued by the health department said on Monday.

West Sikkim registered 15 new cases, followed by East Sikkim at seven and South Sikkim at four.

The Himalayan state currently has 1,507 active cases.

As many as 27,185 people have recovered from the infection, while 281 others have migrated out.

At least 425 samples were examined since Sunday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,25,077.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 6.1 per cent and recovery rate at 93.5 per cent.

