Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Romantic drama "Sita Ramam", starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, is set to be theatrically released on August 5.

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Also Read | Sita Ramam Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's Film To Arrive in Cinemas on August 5!.

On Wednesday, Salmaan shared the film's motion poster with its release date on Twitter.

"A love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you… #SitaRamam Worldwide Release On Aug 5th, 2022," the "Kurup" actor tweeted.

Also Read | Doja Cat Says She Would Like To Try Her Hand at Acting, Adds ‘I'd Love To Be in Movies’.

Presented by Vyjayanthi Films, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

This would be Salmaan's second theatrical release after "Hey Sinamika".

While "Pushpa" star Mandanna was last seen in "Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu", Thakur's last outing was "Jersey", co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)