Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 5! Vyjayanthi Movies presents the highly anticipated romantic saga Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The makers of this much-sought movie have made the release date of the movie official now. Sita Ramam Song Oh Sita Hey Rama: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Weave Love in This Pleasing Number (Watch Lyrical Video). Being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam will hit the screens on August 5. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. In Telugu, the tag line for Sita Ramam is Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha, which translates to 'A love story with the war.' This indicates that the film will have a war theme.

Check It Out:

Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and others will be seen in important roles in Sita Ramam.

