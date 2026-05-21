Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Hop on Viral 'Melody' Trend Inspired by PM Narendra Modi-Giorgia Meloni (See Post)

Mumbai, May 21: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are back with another fun video, and this time, the couple has joined the viral 'Melody' trend. The two, who got married in 2024, often share funny videos on Instagram. Their latest clip has now caught the attention of fans on social media. In the video, Sonakshi can be heard asking Zaheer, "What do you wanna ask?" Zaheer replies, "You know exactly how much I love you." Sonakshi then says, "No, then." Zaheer then takes out a Melody toffee and says, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao." The couple shared the video with the caption, "In a parallel universe."

Soon after the video was posted, fans chimed in the comments section with funny reactions. One fan wrote, "You will never be bored for sure. Full on in-house entertained.... Free." Another commented, "Sona your expressions at the end always gets me and zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne." A comment also read, "Meloni+ Modi= Melody." Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's 'System' to Premiere on May 22.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Hop on Viral 'Melody' Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. The 'Melody' trend started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a light moment over India gifting Italy a packet of Melody chocolates. In the viral clip, Meloni was heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift: a very, very good toffee," to which PM Modi replied, "Melody." The moment left both leaders laughing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)