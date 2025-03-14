Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is set to host the globally renowned DJ Martin Garrix for the grand Holi celebrations today.

As a huge crowd is anticipated to attend the event, traffic management in the city has become a key concern. To prepare in advance for the public surge, the authorities have made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly and that attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience.

While speaking with ANI, Traffic Police DCP Tirupati Kakade briefed about the traffic arrangements ahead of a Holi event in DY Patil cricket stadium. He said,

"1 DCP, 1 ACP, 11 PI and 200 police personnel have been deployed for Martin Garrixshow in DY Patil. There are four towing vehicles and two big cranes in case of an accident. To not have any problems on this route, we have barred the entry of heavy vehicles on this route. We have also issued the notification. From 2:00 pm to 12:00 am, no heavy vehicle will operate on this route. The rest of the essential service vehicles, which are ambulances, will have no problem coming here, " the Police said.

He also urged people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion on roads.

DCP Traffic Police said, "Through you, I would like to ask everyone to use public transport as much as possible so that there is no problem in traffic in any vehicle. The parking place has also been notified so that people can easily park their vehicles."

The festival of Holi has been celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil."

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. (ANI)

