Kritika Kamra Opens Up on Her Love Story With Gaurav Kapur One Mother After Wedding, Says ‘Alignment Is Important’

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'Actress Kritika Kamra has opened up about her relationship with presenter Gaurav Kapur, describing their journey as a gradual evolution rather than an instant romance. In a recent interview with MissMalini, the Bambai Meri Jaan star reflected on her marriage and how her understanding of love has shifted toward valuing alignment and long-term compatibility. Kritika Kamra Back to Work One Month After Wedding: Actress Juggles ‘Matka King’ Promotions and Film Shoots With Husband Gaurav Kapur.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home on March 11, 2026, have largely kept their personal life out of the spotlight. Kamra’s recent comments provide a rare look into the foundation of their partnership.

Kritika Kamra on Falling in Love with Gaurav Kapur

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Kamra dismissed the idea that their love was a "whirlwind" romance. Instead, she characterised it as a "slow-burn" connection that prioritised friendship over initial attraction.

“We’ve never discussed who fell first. It kind of grew naturally,” Kamra shared. “It started with a great friendship and instant chemistry, but the realization that this is someone I want to be with for life took time.”

The actor noted that this realisation eventually happened "simultaneously" for both of them as the relationship matured. She also emphasised that while attraction is a starting point, alignment is important for a relationship to sustain. "Your heart and your head need to be aligned it’s not just fun and games," she added.

A Departure from Celebrity Wedding Trends

In an industry known for lavish destination weddings and grand aesthetics, Kamra and Kapur chose a more personal approach. The actor explained that they were certain about staying in Mumbai, a city that holds significant meaning for both of them.

“We were very sure that we didn’t want a destination wedding,” Kamra said, explaining that the ceremony was held at home with only their closest circle present. While a larger party followed for friends, the core ceremony remained private.

Kamra further noted that her professional life provides enough glamour, making a high-production wedding feel unnecessary. “We attend big events, wear designer clothes, walk red carpets. So we didn't feel the need to make our wedding about that. It wasn't for the aesthetic—it just wasn't a priority.”

Redefining Cliches of Love

Kamra admitted that her perspective on relationships has evolved significantly over the years. She told the publication that she now finds truth in many common clichés about love that she might have previously overlooked.

“A lot has changed. This is true for everything, emotions and life keep evolving,” she stated. “About love, I’ve recently realised that a lot of clichés are actually true.” ‘Matka King’ Season 1 Review: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra Shine in Gritty 1960s Gambling Drama.

Watch Kritika Kamra’s Full Interview With MissMalini:

The actor concluded by highlighting that commonality, rather than the "opposites attract" trope, is what makes their daily life successful. According to Kamra, having shared interests and a similar frequency is essential for enjoying someone’s company and building a stable life together.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).